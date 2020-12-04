Man pleads guilty to using dog shock collar on child

Mark McSorley pleaded guilty to assault, witness tampering

by: The Associated Press

GOLD HILL, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced for using a dog shock collar on a girl he was babysitting at a home outside Medford.

The Mail Tribune reports 40-year-old Mark McSorley pleaded guilty in November to charges of assault and tampering with a witness. He was sentenced to three years probation and 30 days in jail. He is also barred from being a child care provider.

His wife, Christina McSorley, entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to assault and harassment charges related to the same incident.

A probable cause affidavit says the McSorleys while caring for three children on Oct. 22 put a dog shock collar on a child’s forearm and repeatedly shocked the child.

