PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old man was arrested after he pulled a knife on a grocery store’s security in Southeast Portland Thursday night, authorities said.

At 9:23 p.m. Thursday Portland police were called to a robbery reported on SE 82nd Avenue.

The suspect, Daniel Zamudio, reportedly tried to flee when officers arrived but was found using a K9 track.

Zamudio was arrested on 3 counts of Robbery in the First Degree and two warrants.