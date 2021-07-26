Police: Man pulls knife on Starbucks customer in Newport, arrested soon after

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in Newport was arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Starbucks customer with a knife.

Officers from the Newport Police Department were called into the coffee shop around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a man had harassed and chased another man into the store’s bathroom.

When the victim came out, the suspect quickly reentered the store and brandished a knife, holding it to the victim’s throat. The suspect demanded money from the victim to which the victim obliged, according to police.

The suspect fled Starbucks with the money as the victim called 911.

Responding officers located the suspect a short distance away and was detained without incident, according to police. The man was identified as 48-year-old John Thomas Bradford and charged with Robbery 1, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Disorderly Conduct and Theft 3.

The victim reported chest pains following the incident but is expected to recover.