A man used these metal knuckles to punch his ex-girlfriend and another man in Creswell on June 20, 2022 (Courtesy: LCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend and another person with metal knuckles in a “completely unprovoked” attack in Creswell on Monday, authorities said.

According to Lane County Sherriff’s Office, sometime before 10 a.m. Monday 25-year-old Dakota Ray Stone showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s workplace unannounced.

There, Stone allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend and an unsuspecting man in the face, causing them both facial injuries and possibly breaking the woman’s nose. He then ran away before deputies arrived.

LCSO said Stone and the woman broke up more than five years ago and have not spoken in that time since. Further, the man assaulted reportedly never met Stone prior to the attack.

Deputies found Stone and the metal knuckles at a residence in Springfield. He was arrested for Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.