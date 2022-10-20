PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid growing violence in the Hollywood District, a stabbing near the Hollywood MAX station on Thursday morning left one person injured and follows a deadly stabbing in the area days before.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a man who says he held his friend as he died after Monday’s stabbing.

“I was the one who held his wounds as he died, at least he didn’t die alone,” Christopher Kerby told KOIN 6 News.

Kerby said his friend, Nathan Dotson, had been camping along the street in the Hollywood District since the spring. Kerby said Dotson was well-liked by the people who live on the dead end.

“He was a really kind individual, he cared a lot about people out here…really soft spoken, just an all-around good guy,” Kerby said.

Kerby said he died defending the people who live on the street.

According to court documents, on Monday morning, a man named James Hera, who was also camping in the area, got in an argument with other people living on the street and “pulled out two 12-inch kitchen knives and chased Kerby down the street.”

The documents say he also slashed a woman in the face with a knife “causing long and deep laceration that required stiches across her cheek.”

The documents say “Dotson then approached Hera with an aluminum bat. Hera stabbed Dotson once in the chest, lacerating his heart and causing his almost immediate death.”

Police arrested Hera and charged him with murder in the second degree.

According to Portland police, seven people have been killed in stabbings in 2022.

On Thursday morning, Portland police said “officers responded to a call of a subject having been stabbed on the Hollywood MAX platform. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso.”

Authorities said they took the person to the hospital and noted “the suspect left the scene before officers were called and is not in custody.”

Now, on the block where they lived together, Kerby is still mourning his friend.

“I’ve been dealing with the nightmares and the flashbacks,” Kerby said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police.