PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Tuesday after groping a Mountainview Middle School student last year.

Uriel Nava-Montoya, 29, pled guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and public indecency. He received a 75-month prison sentence.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old female victim witnessed Nava-Montoya expose his genitals at Mountain View Champions Park in Beaverton while walking to school on Sept. 7, 2022. The student started walking faster to the school, but Nava-Montoya caught up to her and touched her butt.

The victim then ran to school and immediately reported the incident, officials said.

Nava-Montoya followed the victim to the school and was found wandering around the property by school staff. He told staff members that he was on campus to enroll his kid in school, but was escorted off campus when he gave staff a fake address and multiple background stories, officials said.

WCSO said Nava-Montoya then went to Chehalem Elementary School and attempted to share a similar fraudulent story before being arrested. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for third-degree sex abuse and public indecency for exposing his genitals at a grocery store and touching a woman’s butt weeks earlier, officials said.