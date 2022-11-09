PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who was reportedly stabbed by a deputy after charging and attempting to grab the deputy’s gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department has been released from a hospital and now faces several charges, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 27-year-old Joshua Wesley was taken to Washington County Jail on charges of assault on a public safety officer, first-degree attempted theft, third-degree robbery, and probation violation.

During the Oct. 24 incident, just before 3 a.m., Deputy Zane Hafeman was at the emergency department with Wesley who officials say was on civil hold. During the hospital admission process, WCSO said Wesley charged the deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wesley ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and tried to take Hafeman’s gun. Officials said Wesley was stabbed multiple times by the deputy.

Wesley was taken to another hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, officials said — noting that a hospital staff member tried to help the deputy during the incident and sustained minor injuries.

On Oct. 31, the sheriff’s office released a body cam video of the “unprovoked attack.”

Hafeman was placed on critical incident leave, which authorities said is standard.