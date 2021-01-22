Man rushed to hospital after NE Portland parking lot shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot in Northeast Portland on Friday.

Around 4:40 a.m., a sergeant near the 8000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard witnessed what appeared to be people inside two cars exchanged gunfire in the parking lot. The sergeant then followed the cars and additional units were requested.

Officers learned that one of the drivers was injured once his car stopped near Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Argyle Street. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The parking lot where the shooting occurred was blocked off as a crime scene. An investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0400.

This is a developing story.