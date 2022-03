PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot several times in Northeast Portland late Sunday night, officials said.

Around 10:50 p.m. Portland police responded to a report of a shooting on NE 33rd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was conscious and breathing before he was taken to a hospital.

The suspect had already fled the scene before officials arrived, according to PPB.