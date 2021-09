PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Northeast Portland early Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to Northeast 122nd Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with multiple wounds.

Despite his injuries, the man was conscious and breathing. He was quickly sent to a local hospital.

Police say this incident is still unfolding and few details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.