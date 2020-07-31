Man rushed to hospital after SE Portland stabbing

Police did not say if any arrests were made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –A person was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Southeast Portland, police say.

The alleged stabbing occurred near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 103rd Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with injuries they say were consistent with stab wounds. Police did not say who the victim is — or have an update on their condition.

They also did not say if any arrests were made.

Police secured the scene and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503.823.3333 and refer to case #20-237605.

