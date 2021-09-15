Man seen in Reynolds bus lot before catalytic converter theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New photos could be helpful in figuring out who was involved in stealing catalytic converters off 19 school buses in the Reynolds School District.

KOIN 6 was the first to report on the theft on Tuesday.

The district sent us photos of someone not with the transportation department or the school district who entered the bus lot on Saturday, when it was closed. The facility is gated and fenced.

That person is seen peering underneath the buses, where catalytic converters are located.

A Reynolds District spokesman said he is not an employee of the district. The man is seen trying to hide a tattoo on his hand but that tattoo is shown in some clips from the security camera video.

Thieves cut off converters from school buses and fleet vehicles. Converters are a hot item for resale for the precious metals inside them.

The Reynolds School District transportation leaders tell us the loss is $70,000 in damages and getting replacement parts now may take months.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you have any information or can help identify this person of interest give them a call.