Man seen swinging stick at person; police want to talk to them

A screenshot of a video of a man swinging a stick at another person in NW Portland. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are looking for a person who might have been assaulted last month in NW Portland.

The assault was caught on video on July 22 at NW 23rd Ave and Flanders St. It shows a man swinging what looks like a stick at another person as they cross the road.

Officers aren’t sure if the person was injured, but they would like to speak with them. The suspect has been identified.

The victim, or anyone who knows the name of the victim, is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov – Attention Central NRT, and reference case number 21-220133.