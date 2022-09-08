PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison.

In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents reveal Velasco was accompanied at least twice by an associate, the associate’s girlfriend and a baby.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of Velasco’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Feb. 2020, which officials said resulted in the recovery of five 1-pound packages of meth. Velasco and his accomplice were subsequently arrested.

Authorities searched Velasco’s cell phone, which they said confirmed his “extensive and ongoing” involvement in drug trafficking, along with trading methamphetamine from California for marijuana grown in Oregon.

Velasco was charged on March 3, 2020 with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Nearly eight months later, on Nov. 5, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Velasco for the second charge.

In April of 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. In addition to his 48 months in federal prison, the DA’s office said he is sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Federal, state and local agencies were involved in the investigation.