PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tangent man was sentenced to prison after he held a convenience store employee at gunpoint in West Salem, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

In December of 2021, Dominick Howlan, 22, and Aspen Hale, 21, allegedly robbed a Plaid Pantry. Officials said Howlan held a store employee at gunpoint, while Hale stole store items.

Both men were arrested after they were connected to a car crash Salem police were investigating.

Howland will serve 90 months for Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.