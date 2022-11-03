PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Officials said 49-year-old Brian Scott Mills was sentenced to 88 months in prison with three years of post-prison supervision and no contact with the victims of the case. Mills was also ordered to pay restitution for damage to a police cruiser, construction vehicle, a neighboring house across the street and a nearby storage company building, the DA’s office said.

The sentencing comes after Mills pled guilty to second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief. Mills pled no contest to first-degree attempted assault.

During the incident, officials said Molalla officers responded to Mills’ home on West Main Street to help the fire department with a reported CPR call. When police arrived, authorities said Mills put on body armor and began shooting a .50 caliber rifle out of his window — injuring a nearby construction worker.

The gunfire forced an evacuation and lockdowns from a nearby grocery store and two schools, according to the Molalla Police Department.

Police said there were about 50 people in the area when the man fired.

“They were in directly in the line of fire, the construction area, the shopping center. We evacuated and locked those areas down,” Molalla Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld said.

Police spent about 40 minutes convincing the man to surrender, ultimately arresting him safely.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies including the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team, Oregon State Police and the Gladstone Police Department.