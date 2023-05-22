PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man convicted of carjacking and assault in 2020 was sentenced to over 10 years in prison, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Monday.

Benjamin Hooper, 38, will serve the next 129 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle with a firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of fourth-degree assault.

On Sept. 30, 2020, Hooper approached a woman sitting in a parked car on SE 89th and Market Street and pointed a gun in her face while telling her to exit the vehicle. He then fired one round into the front panel of the car after the woman attempted to grab him.

After he fired the shot, Hooper threw the woman to the ground and stole her purse before driving away. Due to video surveillance, DNA evidence collected from the car when it was recovered and items that Hooper left at the scene, authorities were able to identify Hooper as the suspect in this case.

Hooper is currently in custody in Multnomah County, officials said. He will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.