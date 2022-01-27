Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child

The child was 6 years old when the abuse took place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Kyle Shinn was sentenced after pleading guilty to sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, solicitation to commit using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and tampering with a witness.

The child was 6 years old when Shinn abused her in the summer of 2018.

“Her parents contacted authorities after she disclosed the abuse,” said prosecutors with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. “After being indicted, Shinn fled to evade authorities before being arrested by federal law enforcement in Iowa in April of 2019. Shinn has been in the Multnomah County Jail since. Subsequent investigation led to the solicitation and tampering charges.”

Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero, the lead prosecutor on the case, said the victim in the case is now 9 years old and “has demonstrated incredible bravery as we’ve fought for justice for three and a half years.”

Marrero added that she’s hopeful that the outcome helps the child and her family move forward with their lives.

The Sandy and Gresham Police Department and the Portland Police Bureau assisted in the case.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team works with community partners to protect children who have been abused and neglected. Prosecutors say their practices are “trauma-informed” and mitigate the life-long consequences of child abuse.

“The team also handles child homicides, felony child physical abuse cases, felony child abandonment cases, custodial interference cases, and felony sex crimes where the victim is currently under the age of 18 and where the suspect is determined not to be a stranger to the child,” according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The MDT team includes representatives from CARES Northwest, local law enforcement, public schools and other agencies.