PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man received a 30-year prison sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree sodomy and incest.

Matthew Colin Broadwell was also indicted on four counts of first-degree sex abuse and four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said that in July of 2021, the victim told her grandmother sexually abused her. The victim also detailed many instances of sexual abuse by Broadwell to the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and experts from CARES Northwest.

According to the DA’s office, Broadwell initially denied any wrongdoing when confronted by Beaverton police and ODHS. However, after his arrest, Broadwell admitted to sexually abusing the victim on multiple occasions.