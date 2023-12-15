Quinten Xavier Greene used a motor vehicle to intentionally hit someone he knew on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old man was sentenced in a federal court Friday for attempted murder using a car.

Quinten Xavier Greene used a motor vehicle to intentionally hit someone he knew on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, resulting in severe injuries, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Greene has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

Court documents indicate a witness had recounted to Warm Springs Tribal Police officers that he drove with Greene to meet the victim and observed Greene “swerve his vehicle to hit the victim.”

The victim was found lying in a ditch with severe injuries on March 18 at the reservation. He sustained a traumatic brain injury and leg and rib fractures. He was taken to a hospital in Madras for treatment and later transferred to a hospital in Bend due to the severity of his injuries.

Greene pleaded guilty back in September to the attempted murder charge following a Portland grand jury’s indictment in May. The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department’s investigation was assisted by the FBI.