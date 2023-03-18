PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man and shooting at another in 2021, the Marion County district attorney’s office said.

Antonio Soto was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of 40-year-old Davontae Smith and the attempted murder of 22-year-old Adrian Gonzales.”

Following a two-week trial, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 45 years before parole eligibility.

On June 8, Smith and Gonzales attempted to stop Soto, who they saw assaulting a woman in a hallway at the Capital Inn and Suites in Salem. Soto killed Smith and then almost shot Gonzales in the head before fleeing the state, officials said

Before the incident, authorities said Soto served 15 months for first-degree robbery.