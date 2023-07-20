PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of a 19-year-old in Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jacauree Walker, 27, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Just after 8 p.m. April 7, 2022, Portland police responded to a reported assault at a hotel on Northeast 82nd Avenue in the Madison South neighborhood. On the scene, officers found 19-year-old Clyde Hunt suffering from serious head injuries in the hotel parking lot, authorities said.

It is not clear what led to the assault.

Hunt was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries on April 26. Medical examiners ruled his death as a homicide.

Portland police later identified Walker as the suspect and arrested him in May.