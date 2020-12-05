Man sentenced to nearly 6 years for shooting brother

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN / AP) — A Woodburn man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for shooting his brother outside of their parents home earlier this year.

The Statesman Journal reports Eric Gonzalez-Hernandez was initially charged with second-degree attempted murder but on Monday pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and unlawful use of a firearm.

A second unlawful use of a firearm charge was also dropped.

Gonzalez-Hernandez was arrested on August 9 after Woodburn police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Leasure Street. Officers found the victim who was flown to a hospital.

Gonzalez-Hernandez later told officers he took a gun to confront his brother about having done something he didn’t remember.