PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing a girl over several years.

Luis Hernandez-Sanchez, 53, was convicted by a Washington County jury on the following charges:

First-degree sodomy (two counts)

First-degree rape (two counts)

First-degree sexual penetration (three counts)

First-degree sex abuse (five counts)

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, in 2015, the victim told a friend that Hernandez-Sanchez had sexually abused her. The friend told her father, who alerted the police.

The victim told Beaverton police, along with investigators from the Oregon Department of Human Services, that Hernandez-Sanchez sexually abused her multiple times over a several-year period, authorities said.

According to the DA’s office, Hernandez-Sanchez was arrested, but denied any wrongdoing. He will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.