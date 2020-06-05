Man sentenced to over 9 years for possession, delivery of meth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Jose Luis Nava-Diaz was sentenced to over nine years in prison after being found guilty of delivery and possession of meth.

Nava-Diaz was first arrested after being stopped by police at the Elmonica MAX Station in Beaverton in January. Authorities say investigators with the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team had identified Nava-Diaz as being involved in illegal drug distribution.

Investigators reportedly found six pounds of meth and other paraphernalia while searching him. Investigators also found four more ounces when they searched Nava-Diaz’s home.

A Washington County jury found Nava-Diaz guilty on May 28. He received a 9.5-year prison sentence on Monday.