PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to prison on Monday after a fatal shooting in a Lloyd District parking garage in 2022, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced.

Authorities said 30-year-old Lona-Akoni Hudson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of 38-year-old Jacob Dreyer of Vancouver.

On Feb. 26, 2022, just before 7:15 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched to a reported shooting in a Northeast 2nd Avenue parking garage, officials said.

On the scene, officers found a man — later identified as Dreyer — dead in the driver’s seat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. During their investigation, authorities learned Hudson and Dreyer met up for a drug deal.

A witness in the backseat of Dreyer’s car claimed that Hudson shot Dreyer, searched his pockets, then fled the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

On March 7, 2022 Hudson was arrested on a search warrant by Portland police, U.S. Marshals, Vancouver police, and the Southwest Regional SWAT team.

Eight days later a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Hudson for one count of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of first-degree robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

According to authorities, “as part of a global resolution involving two other investigations,” Hudson pled guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and one count of first-degree robbery on Nov. 1.

After his sentencing on Monday, Hudson was transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections.