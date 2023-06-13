PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to prison on Monday after a fight outside of a Gresham high school led to a deadly hit-and-run in 2022, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Donald Bighaus, 52, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver.

On August 3, 2022, interviews and surveillance video indicated that Bighaus intentionally hit a man, Buck Marshall, with his car after getting into a fight at Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham.

According to court documents, Bighaus went to the alley behind the school to smoke marijuana after having been at a golf tournament all day, drinking 4-5 beers, and having one more drink at a strip club in Gresham.

Bighaus told investigators that he first encountered Marshall, whom he says he had never met before, behind the school. Bighaus said he offered Marshall a knife that he had made and the two talked about smoking together. When Bighaus asked for the knife back, the fight started.

Officials say Marshall tried to get away on his bike but Bighaus got in his van and reversed down the alley to hit Marshall, who was run over multiple times. Officials said the hit-and-run caused Marshall’s death.