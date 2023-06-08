Police investigating after an officer-involved shooting near NE 78th Avenue and NE Mason Street. May 6, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after shooting at police officers during a traffic stop in Northeast Portland in 2022, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Mattew Leahey, 37, was sentenced to 180 months in prison after entering a guilty plea to two counts of attempted murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of felon in possession of a firearm on Monday.

On May 6, 2022, police say officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s Focused Intervention Team pulled over Leahey around 9:15 p.m. for multiple violations on Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street.

After Leahey gave officers false information and wouldn’t present a driver’s license, one of the officers told Leahey to put his hands on his head while being seated in the car, according to PPB.

Instead of complying, Leahey pulled out a gun and shot at the officer — barely missing his head, authorities said. Leahey then left the car and raised the gun to fire at another officer before he was shot by police. He was then transported to the hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved in the incident have previously been identified as Adi Ramic, a 12-year veteran of the bureau; Michelle Petty, a 5-year veteran; Whitney Anderson, a 3-year veteran; and John Bartlett, a 5-year veteran.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

“This was an incredibly dangerous situation in a residential neighborhood where families live,” said PPB Deputy Chief Mike Frome. “I’m so grateful that the officers and community members are okay. It highlights not only the danger officers face each day as they work to keep the community safe but underscores the importance of addressing our gun violence problem.”