PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Saturday night shooting in Northeast Portland left one man seriously wounded and police looking for the shooter.

Just after 9 p.m. police were sent to the 9400 block of NE Sunderland after shots were fired. They found the man badly wounded, provided emergency aid and sent him to a hospital by ambulance, authorities said.

The shooter left the scene before police were called. The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time.