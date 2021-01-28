Man seriously injured after SE Portland assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was seriously injured during an assault in Southeast Portland overnight.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Southeast Oak Street and 37th Avenue on a report of an assault with a weapon. They then discovered one victim with life-threatening injuries at the scene — however, police say detectives do not know what caused those injuries.

A video crew on the scene spotted first responders taking the victim to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.