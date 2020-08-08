Man seriously injured in Lloyd District shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot multiple times in the Lloyd District Friday night, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, said police.

The shooting, in the area of North Interstate Avenue and North Thunderbird Way across the street from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, was reported around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times and was still alive. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police said “the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived.”

A portion of the southbound lane of N Interstate Ave is closed to traffic as police investigate. This closure does not affect the nearby MAX line.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Police on Twitter said this was one of two shootings with victims that officers were investigating Friday night.

In addition to the protest, North Precinct officers are responding to two separate shootings with victims, and there are right now 16 priority calls holding in the precinct. Other precincts are available to help but response times are delayed right now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 8, 2020

This is a developing story.