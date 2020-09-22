Man seriously injured in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in North Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

Portland Police say they responded to the 1000 block of North Schmeer Road around 3:30 pm. They found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with “potentially life threatening” injuries.

Police say they remain on scene investigating. North Schmeer Road is closed from North Whitaker Road to North Vancouver Avenue.

If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.