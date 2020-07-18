Man seriously injured in Southeast Portland stabbing

No arrest has been made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed in Southeast Portland late Friday morning, said police.

The stabbing was reported around 11:45 a.m. Friday. Officers were called out to Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 50th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been seriously injured.

The victim was standing on the south sidewalk of Powell Blvd at the time of the attack, said police. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A suspect was gone by the time officers arrived and police said no arrests have been made in relation to the stabbing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police detectives at (503)-823-0400.