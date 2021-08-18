Man seriously wounded in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Portland’s Argay neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 12500 block of NE Shaver Street at about 8:30 p.m. They found an adult man who had been shot but was conscious, the Portland Police Bureau said.
The victim was taken to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately clear.
The PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team has launched an investigation.
No suspect information is available at this time.