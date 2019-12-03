Man shoots roommate in neck, sentenced to over 7 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alexander Harrison was slapped with a 7.5-year prison sentence for shooting his roommate in the neck during an altercation in April.

Harrison and his roommate went out for a restaurant’s $1 margarita night on April 4. Once the finished drinking at the bar, they stopped for a bottle of rum on their way home. After they drank about 3 quarters of the bottle, a fight ensued and Harrison fired a shot off.

Both Harrison and the victim called 9.1.1. Once police arrived, Harrison admitted he was the shooter.

A neighbor testified she had heard the shot that night, shortly before the victim knocked on her door asking for help while covered in blood.

The bullet had entered the victim’s chin, went through his neck and caused a cervical spine fracture, according to doctors who treated him. The bullet will not be able to be removed due to surgery risks.

Harrison claimed self-defense once his case reached a trial, saying his roommate was “raging,” throwing and breaking things in the apartment. However, police quickly negated the claim when they searched the residence and found it relatively clean.

After a 4-day trial, the 26-year-old was found guilty of assault with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon on November 15. Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced the 90-month sentence on December 3, 7 months after the crime occurred.

