PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The name of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash has been released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to investigators, Branden Lombardo, a resident of Vancouver, was the 26-year-old man who was found by officers in his car on Fourth Plain Boulevard with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The ME’s office has ruled Lombardo’s death a homicide. Officials say 24-year-old Yana N. Cook has been arrested and booked into the Clark County jail on a first-degree murder charge.

This investigation is ongoing.