Man shot and killed in Wilkes neighborhood, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot shortly around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Wilkes neighborhood and later died, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of gunshots on Northeast 162nd Avenue. The police said when they arrived thy found a man who had been shot.

Officials said the man died after being taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet found the suspect or suspects in the incident.

The victim’s identity, and the cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

If anyone has information about this case they’re asked to please contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433.