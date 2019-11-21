Man shot at North Portland apartment

The Domestic Violence Reduction Unit is investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Portland early Thursday morning.

Portland police said officers went to the Unthank Plaza Apartments just after 3 a.m. and found the man with injuries.

He is in critical condition.

The Domestic Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the incident. Police don’t believe there is any danger to the community.

Anyone with information should contact police at 503.823.333.