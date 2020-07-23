Man shot at Silver Falls State Park, suspect flees in stolen car

FILE _ This Feb. 28, 2012 file photo shows the Oregon State Police emblem on a patrol car in Salem, Ore. State police have filled the law enforcement gap in rural Josephine County since declining federal subsidies forced cuts to the sheriff’s office and voters have refused to raise taxes to make up the difference. […]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in the hospital following a shooting at Silver Falls State Park late Wednesday night.

A 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the park’s north trailhead parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. He was sent to a local hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.

Police say the suspect fled in a stolen car after the shooting. He is believed to have headed north on Highway 214 in a silver 2016 Ford Fusion, with 383MAX on the Oregon license plate.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Oregon State Police at 1.800.442.0776 or *OSP and reference case #SP20-205764.

This is a developing story.