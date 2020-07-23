Man shot at Silver Falls State Park, suspect flees in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in the hospital following a shooting at Silver Falls State Park late Wednesday night.
A 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the park’s north trailhead parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. He was sent to a local hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.
Police say the suspect fled in a stolen car after the shooting. He is believed to have headed north on Highway 214 in a silver 2016 Ford Fusion, with 383MAX on the Oregon license plate.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Oregon State Police at 1.800.442.0776 or *OSP and reference case #SP20-205764.
This is a developing story.
