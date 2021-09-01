Lincoln County deputy shoots man aiming rifle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot by a deputy Wednesday in South Beach after refusing to drop his rifle and then pointing it at police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to LCSO, officers received a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. that a man was walking around with a rifle near the intersection of Southwest 82nd Street and Abalone street, just off the Oregon Coast Highway.

About 20 minutes later, police said they arrived to find the suspect, and they told him to drop the rifle. A deputy shot him after he pointed it at officers instead, LCSO said.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken by Life Flight to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

No deputies involved were injured, police said, and their names will be released at a later time.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story