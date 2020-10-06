Man shot by Vancouver police in domestic disturbance dies

The scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of T Street in Vancouver. (KOIN)

The man has not yet been publicly identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot by Vancouver police late Sunday during an apparent domestic violence incident died, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 11:15 p.m. on October 4 when police were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of T Street after reports of an assault with a weapon. They learned a man forced his way into an apartment and allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, officials said.

Several people inside the apartment managed to get the man outside, where he faced off against officers. After the man refused to drop his weapon, 2 officers fired their weapons, police said.

The suspect — whose name has not yet been publicly released — was rushed to an area hospital as were 4 other people: the woman who was stabbed and 3 people who police said struggled with the man while he was still inside the apartment.

Those 4 people were treated and released from a hospital the next day, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Clark County Medical Examiner’s officer is “determining the cause of death and the positive identification” of the man.

The two officers involved, whose names have not yet been released, have been placed on critical incident leave, standard protocol in these situations.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.