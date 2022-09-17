A wounded man was found next to a car “high-centered on the MAX tracks” along East Burnside Street, September 17, 2022 (KOIN)

No one yet arrested for the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wounded man was found next to a car “high-centered on the MAX tracks” along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday.

An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, authorities said. Police went to the 14400 block of E. Burnside around 2:20 a.m. and found the man next to the car.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said.

“Multiple people were detained” but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police.

A wounded man was found next to a car “high-centered on the MAX tracks” along East Burnside Street, September 17, 2022 (KOIN)

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528.