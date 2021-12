PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the abdomen shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Northwest 6th Avenue, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau received reports that a man had been shot. According to officials, witnesses heard multiple gunshots that came from a car which sped out of the area.

Medics took the man, who was conscious and breathing, to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.