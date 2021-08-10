Man shot in bed, no suspects identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was shot while lying in bed in the early morning Saturday at his home on Northwest 55th Street in Newport, police said.

Newport police have not yet identified any suspects in the crime.

The 30-year-old victim was transported to the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, police said, and later transferred to a Portland metro area medical center. He was last reported in “fair condition,” the Newport Police Department said.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team continues to investigate the shooting, and authorities are asking anyone with information about it to contact Detective Kraig Mitchell at 541.574.3348.

NPD has a text message tip line, which can be reached at 541.270.1856.