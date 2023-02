PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened in the vicinity of Southwest 22nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street around 1 p.m.

Portland police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound that they say is not life-threatening.

At the scene, officers also discovered evidence of gunfire.

Police did not provide any suspect information.