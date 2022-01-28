Man shot in broad daylight outside Portland Safeway, no arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot outside a Portland Safeway in the middle of the day on Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was shot in the leg in the grocery store’s parking lot on Southeast 122nd Avenue. Police say the victim was taken inside the store, where Safeway employees used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet on his leg before paramedics made it to the scene.

A Multnomah County deputy who was already in the area arrived at the store first and replaced the belt with a medical-grade tourniquet.

After Portland Police Bureau officers and medical personnel arrived, the man was sent to the hospital. He is expected to survive despite his injuries.

Although the shooting occurring in broad daylight, police say no arrests have been made and have not released any suspect information. PPB is investigating.