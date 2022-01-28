Man shot in broad daylight outside Portland Safeway, no arrests

Crime

The victim is expected to survive

by: Kelly Doyle

Posted: / Updated:
generic siren 2_163183

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot outside a Portland Safeway in the middle of the day on Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was shot in the leg in the grocery store’s parking lot on Southeast 122nd Avenue. Police say the victim was taken inside the store, where Safeway employees used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet on his leg before paramedics made it to the scene.

A Multnomah County deputy who was already in the area arrived at the store first and replaced the belt with a medical-grade tourniquet.

After Portland Police Bureau officers and medical personnel arrived, the man was sent to the hospital. He is expected to survive despite his injuries.

Although the shooting occurring in broad daylight, police say no arrests have been made and have not released any suspect information. PPB is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 05 2022 12:05 am