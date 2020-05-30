Man shot in chest in Pearl District

The wounded man was rushed to a hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the chest in the Pearl District Friday night and was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

The shooting in the 700 block of NW Flanders happened around 8:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the wounded man and provided emergency treatment.

It’s unclear how severely hurt the wounded man is.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Jefrey Pontius at 503.823.2081