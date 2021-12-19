Man shot in Eugene road rage incident, suspect at large

Eugene police released a surveillance image of the suspects in a road rage incident that ended with a shooting — reportedly a man with a baseball hat and sunglasses driving a silver or gray sedan with a red-haired, female passenger. (Courtesy/Eugene Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eugene police are looking for the people involved in a road rage argument that ended with one man being shot and taken to the hospital Sunday.

According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a report of someone wounded by a gunshot around 8:53 a.m. near 11th Avenue and Commerce Street.

When police arrived, they found the man who was shot and paramedics took him to the hospital. Police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been reported yet, and police said they are looking for the suspects — reportedly a man with a baseball hat and sunglasses driving a silver or gray sedan with a red-haired, female passenger.

No further details about the circumstances leading up the shooting were immediately released.

EPD asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the non-emergency line at 541.682.5111.