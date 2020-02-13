Man shot in face, roommate arrested in Albany

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man was arrested after shooting his roommate in the face, Albany police said.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of SE Geary Street just before 4:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. They found the 24-year-old victim and the suspect — Garret Stephen Byrnes — outside the apartment, according to the Albany Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. The severity of the injury wasn’t clear.

Byrnes was arrested peacefully. Police did not specify what charge or charges he’s facing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Albany police at 541.917.7680.