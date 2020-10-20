Man shot in head at Gresham gas station dies days later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the 2 men who were shot while sitting in their car at a Gresham gas station died, Gresham police said Monday.

Darryl Antonio Lewis was shot once in the head while he and Daquon Dupree Warren were at a gas pump at an Arco station in the 18000 block of East Burnside on October 14. A dark-colored sedan stopped in a parking lot near them and someone from that car fired into their car.

A witness who did not want to go on camera told KOIN 6 News she heard at least 5 to 6 shots fired, and that police arrived within minutes.

Daryl Antonio Lewis, shot at an Arco station in Gresham on October 14, 2020, died days later. (Gresham PD/KOIN)

At one point, KOIN reporters on the scene counted at least 21 evidence markers as police were investigating.

Lewis, 34, died days later. Warren, 21, was shot multiple times and is recovering, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503.618.2719.